3i Group Plc (LON:III) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,288.80 ($16.77).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on III. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.94) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.94) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.79) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,326.50 ($17.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,319.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,358.19. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.61).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

