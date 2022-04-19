$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will post $4.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of THO stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries has a one year low of $76.36 and a one year high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 96,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 352,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 102,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.