$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 46.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 31.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

