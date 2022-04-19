$4.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will post $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the highest is $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $20.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,399,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 115,927 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
