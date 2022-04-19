$406.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) to post sales of $406.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.00 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $435.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

PLCE stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $702.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

