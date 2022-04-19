$43.45 Million in Sales Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to post $43.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.76 million and the lowest is $43.08 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year sales of $196.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.31 million to $196.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $255.75 million to $262.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UserTesting.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE:USER traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 431,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 over the last ninety days.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.