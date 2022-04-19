$434.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) to report sales of $434.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.51 million and the highest is $442.58 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $370.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

