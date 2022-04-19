$48.47 Million in Sales Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will announce $48.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.11 million and the lowest is $48.12 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $220.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $220.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.82 million, with estimates ranging from $267.55 million to $281.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. 376,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

