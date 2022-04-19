$51.72 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report $51.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.12 million and the highest is $55.18 million. Radius Health posted sales of $56.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $252.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $286.48 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $356.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

