$514.21 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to report $514.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.41 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $452.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

