$529.78 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) to post sales of $529.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.68 million to $539.59 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $475.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

INVH traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.69. 3,004,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

