$589.95 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will report $589.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $590.00 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $567.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.52 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. QIAGEN has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

