$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $1.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.58 million, with estimates ranging from $9.05 million to $10.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOTS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

