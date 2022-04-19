$644.19 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will post sales of $644.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.90 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $561.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $270.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.58. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $79,207,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

