$654.36 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $654.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.72 million and the highest is $681.00 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

