$70.20 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.30 million and the highest is $73.10 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $80.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $301.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $327.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $344.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NHI stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
