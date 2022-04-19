$71.45 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.88 million to $74.37 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $299.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.32 million, a PE ratio of -85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

