$775.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) to post $775.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.70 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $725.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

