$78.63 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will post $78.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $81.79 million. CareDx reported sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $347.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $399.20 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $403.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Shares of CDNA opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. CareDx has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,930 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

