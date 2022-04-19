$810,000.00 in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will report sales of $810,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $20.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $77.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextNav.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,163. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

