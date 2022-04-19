888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 545 ($7.09) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EIHDF stock remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 888 has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Company Profile (Get Rating)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.