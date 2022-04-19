888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 545 ($7.09) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EIHDF stock remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 888 has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.
888 Company Profile (Get Rating)
