$951.94 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $951.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $948.70 million and the highest is $957.37 million. Pentair posted sales of $865.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Pentair by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

