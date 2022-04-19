98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

98532 has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.60 million.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.