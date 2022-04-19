$99.63 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report sales of $99.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the lowest is $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $30,771,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.20. 206,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.95. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $70.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.