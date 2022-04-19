$99.63 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $99.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the lowest is $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

HLNE stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.20. 206,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.95. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $70.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 377,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,771,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after buying an additional 143,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

