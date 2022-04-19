A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 in the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,303. The company has a market cap of $988.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

