A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

AMRK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $990.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

