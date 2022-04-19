A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $970.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $970.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.70 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 88,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

