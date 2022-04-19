Aaron’s (AAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Aaron’s to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $656.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.