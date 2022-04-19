ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get ABB alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 145,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.