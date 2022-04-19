ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 32 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a CHF 34 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.79.
ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
