Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.
Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
