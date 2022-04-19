Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

