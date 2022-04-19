Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 10,620,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

