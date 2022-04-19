Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,665. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

