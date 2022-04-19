Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Accelerate Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Accelerate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Accelerate Acquisition by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

