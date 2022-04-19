ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $732.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

