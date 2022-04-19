Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ACCYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accor from €38.50 ($41.40) to €37.50 ($40.32) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($39.87) to €35.50 ($38.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Accor has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

