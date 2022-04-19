AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
ACRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
See Also
