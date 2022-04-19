AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.01). AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 224,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AcuityAds by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AcuityAds by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AcuityAds by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 70,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 million and a PE ratio of 21.93.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.