Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) Director Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.

Greenlane stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 48,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 47.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

