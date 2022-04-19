Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

