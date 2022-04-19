AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $643.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.80 million and the highest is $653.00 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 17,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $23,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

