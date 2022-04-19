ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.47. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.