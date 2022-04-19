adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €297.50 ($319.89).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($374.19) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($344.09) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

FRA:ADS opened at €201.00 ($216.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €212.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €245.24. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

