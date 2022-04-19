Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,758.37.

Several research firms recently commented on AMIGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,600 ($33.83) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.38) to GBX 2,630 ($34.22) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

