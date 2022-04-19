Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Adobe stock opened at $425.47 on Tuesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock worth $11,501,975. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

