Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.
Adobe stock opened at $425.47 on Tuesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.64.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock worth $11,501,975. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
