ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

ADT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company.

ADT stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. ADT has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $11.77.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 274.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

