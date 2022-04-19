Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.26. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$977.43 million and a PE ratio of 19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. Analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

