Aerison Group Ltd (ASX:AE1) Insider Giuseppe Leone Purchases 100,000 Shares

Aerison Group Ltd (ASX:AE1 – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Leone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($11,764.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.36.

Aerison Group Company Profile

Aerison Group Ltd operates as an engineering, design, and construction company in Australia. It operates in Construction Services and Asset Services segments. The company provides engineering and design, procurement, project management, manufacturing, fabrication, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation and controls, construction, mechanical installation, commissioning, and asset services.

