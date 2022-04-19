Aerison Group Ltd (ASX:AE1) Insider Giuseppe Leone Purchases 100,000 Shares

Aerison Group Ltd (ASX:AE1 – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Leone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($11,764.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.36.
Aerison Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
