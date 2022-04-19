AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,581.47 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.